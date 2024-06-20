MOU between Public Relations Society of India and AAFT, Noida for creation of Nalanda in AAFT

Public Relations Society of India and AAFT, Noida today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create Nalanda - Student’s Forum of PRSI to further Industry Academia interface and prepare the next generation of PR and Communication industry in India. Nalanda -Public Relations Society of India Students’ Forum is will mark a new beginning of the PRSI efforts to prepare youth to contribute in making the world leader.

MIU was signed by Dr Ajit Pathak, National President, PRSI and the Chancellor of AAFT Dr Sandeep Marwah , who is cultural Ambassador of over 75 countries.

Dr Charulata Singh, Chairperson , Ajay Chaturvedi, Vice Chairman, Dr Harsha Bhargavi , Treasurer and Executive Members Umesh Mishra and Pankaj Saksena were also present to mark the occasion.

Public Relations Society of India:

Public Relations professionals of the country work under the umbrella of the Public Relations Society of India. Public Relations officials from private and public sectors, the government sector, public utilities, NGOs, PR consultancies, advertising and media and mass communication academia and students all together give strength to the organisation.

Public Relations Society of India set up in 1958 is the national body of the PR professionals of India. PRSI has 25 chapters across the country and works to build public opinion on various issues of national and social importance in addition to its core activities of promoting skills of PR and communication. PRSI has to its credit campaigns like Media Transparency drive, Unity India drive, Anti-terrorism movement, Ethics in political communications, Right to Information, Sab ka Saath: Sab ka Vikaas, Make in India, Swatchh Bharat Mission, Cancer Awareness, Corona Awareness drive etc. PRSI is founder member of the Global Alliance of Public Relations and Communication Management and International Public Relations Association.

PRSI has always believed in nurturing the future generations with values and empowering them with knowledge and skills. Participation in All India PR Conferences, organising All India PR-Mass Communication Students’ Congress, PR-Mass Communication Orientation Programme, PRSI National Quiz and recognising excellence through various competitions has been the focus.