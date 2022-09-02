Motor cycle rally to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence flagged off from BSF HQ Shillong

To mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day, BSF is conducting a series of events i.e. BSF Bands display at various locations/establishments, friendly volleyball & football match with BGB, Motor Cycle rally, run up on teachers day and various cultural programs from July to December 2022.



As part of the calendar events, a Motorcycle rally was flagged-off from BSF Camp Mawpat, Shillong on 01st Sep’ 2022, the rally will terminate at Delhi on 16th Sep’ 2022 . It will cover 07 states viz Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The rally will pass through the various cities i.e. Shillong- Guwahati-Dhubri-Siliguri-Maldah-Krishanagar-Kolkata-Durgapur-Hazaribagh- Varanasi-i -Prayagraj-Kanpur-Agra-Delhi. A total of 30 Motor Cyclists i.e.15 from BSF Janbaz (Men’s Motor Cycle team) and 15 from BSF Seema Bhavani (Women’s Motor Cycle team) along with local Motorcycle are participating in the rally.



Dr. Lajja Ram Bishnoi, IPS, DGP Meghalaya Police flagged-off the rally from Sector HQ BSF, Shillong on 1st Sept’ 2022 in the presence of Inderjit Singh Rana, IG, BSF Meghalaya Frontier and Officials from various Govt. offices. BSF Jazz/ Brass Band enthralled the local audience with rendition of patriotic songs followed by cultural programme presented by students of BSF School. The rally was welcomed at Nongpoh by the Deputy Commissioner, Nongpoh and other dignitaries and Commandant 172 Bn BSF. There was a short program in which a Film on BSF was shown besides demonstration of Yoga and weapon exhibition. A gallery displaying Banners on awareness on Drugs abuse, Prevention of smuggling & Recruitment rules were also put up.

The rally will show case various events like short films on BSF, awareness on drugs, smuggling and programmes to attract youths to join the Border Security Force, India’s first line of defence. While interacting with school children’s and youths of the country en-route, the rally will also raise awareness on the role and task of Border Security Force which is the largest border guarding force in the world and its contribution to national security.

Dr. Lajja Ram Bishnoi, DGP Meghalaya Police while addressing the gathering at Mawpat, Shillong, reiterated that the Motor Cycle rally is part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’ an initiative of the govt. of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. He also emphasized that this rally will spread a message on National Integration and Patriotism among countrymen. It will also boost the morale of the youths of the country and will encourage and motivate them to join Border Security Force and other forces.