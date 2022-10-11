MoSR Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve lays foundation stone of new ROBs & FOB on Godhra-Ratlam Section of Ratlam Division

On 7th October, 2022, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Union Minister of Railways, Coal and Mines, laid the foundation stone of various infrastructural structures on the Godhra - Ratlam section of Ratlam Division of Western Railway. MP Jaswantsinh Bhabhor and other distinguished guests including Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-charge) of Western Railway and senior railway officers were also present on this occasion.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, MoSR laid the foundation stones of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in lieu of Level Crossing No. 28 in Piplod Yard and Level Crossing No. 32 in Piplod – Limkheda Section at Piplod and a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Dahod station. The new ROB at LC-28 will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 40.23 Cr on cost sharing basis and will be executed by IRCON on single entity basis. The new ROB in lieu of LC-32 between Piplod – Limkheda section will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 43.40 Cr. The important Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani route is being developed for 160 kmph which falls on the Godhra - Nagda section of Ratlam Division of Western Railway. The construction of these ROBs will lead to the closure of the level crossings and will provide an impetus to this work. It will also improve the safety of passengers as well as provide smooth and hassle-free movement of road traffic. The new ROBs will also ensure speedy and punctual movement of rail traffic. The ROBs will ensure the safety of those traveling by both road and rail. These ROBs will also benefit the people of nearby areas with better road connectivity.

Thakur added that the new FOB at Dahod station will be constructed at an approx. cost of Rs. 2.5 crore. It will connect Platform Nos. 1, 2 and 3 as well as the new Platform No. 4. Dahod station is one of the important stations of Ratlam Division. The station will cater to a large volume of passengers with the completion of new Dahod – Indore Broad Gauge line in the future. With the construction of this new FOB, the pressure on the existing FOB will be reduced and provide an additional facility to change platforms at the station. The new FOB will also provide convenience to passengers and enhance safety.

Thakur further stated that MoSR Danve held a meeting with GM WR, Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam Division, Chief Workshop Manager of Rolling Stock Workshop, Dahod and other officers at Dahod Workshop. Danve also interacted with media representatives during his visit at Dahod Workshop, Dahod station and at Piplod.