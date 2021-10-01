MoSR meets CM of Uttarakhand to discuss about the various railway projects ongoing in the state

Minister of State for Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh met Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami yesterday in Dehradun. Both leaders discussed in detail the status of various ongoing railway projects in the state. This included electrification of sections, doubling of already existing lines, station redevelopment plans and new line projects. Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Moradabad, Ajay Nandan, senior officials of Northern Railway were also present on the occasion.

Elaborating about the meeting the two Ministers said that emphasis is on increasing the presence of railways in Uttarakhand. The rail connectivity to different locations in the Himalayan state will make travel much safer, economical and comfortable. Railways being environment friendly and an all-weather mass transportation system will be ideal for the ecologically sensitive region. This will boost the economy of the region and provide employment, marketing and business opportunities to the people.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:40 PM IST