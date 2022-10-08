MoSR Darshana Jardosh flags off inaugural run of Udhna - Banaras Superfast Express

On October 4, 2022, Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, flagged off the inaugural trip of the new Udhna - Banaras Superfast Express from Udhna station. MLAs, Sangitaben Patil, Zankhana Patel and other distinguished guests including G.V.L. Satyakumar – Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division of WR & senior railway officers were also present on this occasion.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at the beginning of the function, G. V. L. Satyakumar – Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division gave the welcome speech. Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Railways & Textiles in her address appreciated the efforts made by Western Railway to start this new train. She stated that this new train will provide superior connectivity between Textile City Surat (Gujarat) & Spiritual City Banaras (Uttar Pradesh) and will support employment for people of both regions. In a heartwarming and inspiring initiative, MOSR felicitated Rajesh Banshiwal Bebre, Sr. Points Man, who is the senior most employee is working at Udhna Railway Station.

Thakur stated that in its regular service, Train No. 20961 Udhna – Banaras Superfast Weekly Express will leave Udhna every Tuesday at 07.25 hrs and reach Banaras at 10.50 hrs the Next day. This train will run regularly from 11th October,2022. Similarly, Train No. 20962 Banaras - Udhna Superfast Weekly Express will leave Banaras every Wednesday at 17.50 hrs and reach Udhna at 20.35 hrs the next day. This train will run regularly from 5th October, 2022.

Enroute the train will halt at Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Malanpur, Soni, Bhind, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, and Gyanpur Road stations in both directions.