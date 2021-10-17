e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:26 PM IST

MoS for Railways inaugurates various facilities at Surat station

FPJ Bureau
Darshana Jardosh - Minister of State for Railways & Textiles inaugurated several facilities on Thursday, 14th October,2021 in a function held at Surat station. Mayor Smt. Hemali Boghawala, MP Prabhubhai Vasava and MLA Pravinbhai Ghoghari, other distinguished guests including G.V.L. Satyakumar – Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division of WR & various senior railway officers were also present.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Surat Station witnessed a slew of inaugurations. MoSR Darshana Jardosh unveiled the plaque & inaugurated the heritage locomotive and selfie point at Surat station along with other dignitaries. MoSR then inaugurated the CCTV Surveillance System control room, the Coach Guidance System and the VIP Room at Surat station. In her address, MoSR shared her vision for Surat and welcomed the new and positive changes that the Railways is bringing to the area. She emphasized that Surat is the second highest passenger revenue earning station of Mumbai Division of WR and that it holds a strategic position on the Mumbai-Delhi connectivity line, which is frequented by businessmen.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:26 PM IST
