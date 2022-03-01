MoS for Railways inaugurates & dedicates to the nation various passenger amenities of Udhna & Surat Stations

Darshana Jardosh – Minister of State for Railways & Textiles inaugurated various passenger amenities of Udhna and Surat stations on 26th February, 2022 in a function held at Udhna station. MP C.R. Patil and MP Prabhubhai Vasava, other distinguished guests including G.V.L. Satyakumar – Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division of WR and senior railway officers were also present.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Udhna and Surat stations witnessed a slew of inaugurations. At Udhna station, MoSR Darshana Jardosh inaugurated the newly constructed Platform No. 4/5, new escalator on Platform No. 1 and the extended South Foot Over Bridge. At Surat station, Jardosh also inaugurated the newly extended South Foot Over Bridge, new escalator at Platform No. 4 and CCTV cameras along with Coach Guidance System and the new Parcel Terminal at Gangadhara station, through web link. Jardosh also dedicated the new Cover Shed and Improved Platform No. 4 at Surat station to the nation. In her address, MoSR shared her vision for Surat area and welcomed the new and positive changes that the Railways is bringing to the area. She emphasized that these passenger amenities will increase safety & security of passengers through 24x7 CCTV video surveillance as well as bring ease of commute and comfort to all passengers. Amenities such as the escalators will ensure the safety of passengers and help in faster dispersal of passengers while enhancing accessibility for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens. The maiden run of Textile Express from Udhna New Goods Shed was flagged off by MoSR Darshana Jardosh on 4th September, 2021. Till now, Mumbai Division has run 120 Textile Express trains. During the function, a video of the 100th Textile Express was shown to commemorate the achievement.

Thakur added that the newly developed Parcel Terminal at Gangadhara Station will encourage local trade and industry. Surat is one of the largest industrial areas in the country and has a huge potential for parcel and freight traffic. After a market survey was carried out, Platform No. 1 of Gangadhara station was converted as common loop and opened for parcel traffic. Seeing the increasing parcel traffic, this terminal will help to decongest additional traffic at Surat & Chalthan.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:24 PM IST