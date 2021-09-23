e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:20 PM IST

MoS for railways Danve reviews the progress of important ongoing rail projects

FPJ Bureau
Raosaheb Patil Danve - Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India chaired the review meeting of important ongoing rail projects at Western Railway’s HQ office, Churchgate, Mumbai on Wednesday, 8th September, 2021. Danve reviewed the progress of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCCIL) & Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (NHSRCL) for the portion falling in Maharashtra. Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway, Hari Mohan Gupta – Director (Infra) of DFCCIL, Rajendra Prasad – Director (Projects) of NHSRL alongwith Divisional Commissioner Konkan and District Collectors as well as other senior officials of WR, DFCCIL, NHSRL & State Govt. officials were present.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:20 PM IST
