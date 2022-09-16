MoS for Co-op and MoS for Finance hold discussions with UCBS, visit MSC Bank

Atulji Save, the Minister of State for Co-operation of Maharashtra State and Dr. Bhagwatji Karad, The Central Minister of State for Finance recently paid a well-wishing visit to Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank. While reviewing the progress of the State Co-operative Bank in the said visit, both of them had a long discussion with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Urban Co-operative Banks in Mumbai district and understood their problems. For this, the Maharashtra State Urban Co-operative Federation took the initiative and invited the representatives of Urban Co-operative Banks of Mumbai district.

At the beginning of the program, MSC Bank Administrator Vidyadhar Anaskar welcomed the participants and gave a power point presentation of the review of the MSC Bank's work in the last 4 years. At this time, the group leader of the Legislative Council Pravinji Darekar was also present. While expressing his expectations from the Reserve Bank for the Urban Co-operative Banking sector, he expressed displeasure over the poor treatment given by the Reserve Bank to the Urban Co-operative Banks.

While replying to the felicitation, Atulji Save, State Minister of Co-operation asserted the need to raise a 'cooperative assistance fund' to provide the necessary assistance to the cooperative societies in their difficulty at the right time. He also announced that a comprehensive meeting will be held soon to solve the problems of urban cooperative banks. Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagatavaji Karad assured the attendees that a meeting will soon be held along with the representatives of Urban Co-operative Banks and the relevant officials of the Reserve Bank and that the problems of Urban Co-operative Banks will be resolved through a detailed discussion.

Sayali Bhoir, the Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Urban Co-operative Banks Federation submitted a separate statement to the State Minister of Co-operation and Union Minister of State for Finance. On this occasion, Anandraoji Adsul the former Member of Parliament as well as representatives of Urban Co-operative Banks in Mumbai District were present in large numbers.