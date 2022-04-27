MoS Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad inaugurates PNB branch at AURIC City, Maharashtra

Punjab National Bank (PNB), a leading Public Sector Bank in India, today opened its new branch at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), Maharashtra. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad – Minister of State (Finance) inaugurated the Bank's branch, accompanied by Atul Kumar Goel - MD & CEO of PNB, B P Mahapatra – CGM Mumbai and other bank staff.

With the inauguration of the bank branch at AURIC city, PNB's presence has reached 389 branches in rural, semi-urban and urban areas of Maharashtra. Presently, the Bank's branch share stands at 3 % and its business share at 3.7 % among the Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCB) in the State. With the view to scale up the market share and become a household name in this region, PNB has sanctioned the opening of 13 more branches in the State.

Presently, PNB has ten branches with Rs 1000 plus crore of business in the Aurangabad district. The opening of the AURIC city branch allows the Bank to cater to the need of more than 37 lakh populace in the district.

With the opening of new branch, the Bank touches 400th milestone branch and 525th ATM in Mumbai Zone (Including Maharashtra and Goa). The AURIC branch will provide customer-friendly services, including the Bank's latest offerings like Cardless Cash Withdrawal, Virtual Debit Card and doorstep banking, among others.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:33 PM IST