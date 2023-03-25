MoPSW’s transformation through digitisation

On March 23, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal virtually launched the Real-time Performance Monitoring Dashboard of MoPSW ‘Sagar Manthan’ – digital platform having all the integrated data related to the ministry and other subsidiaries. It was inaugurated in the presence of Shripad Y Naik, MoS, MoPSW; Shantanu Thakur, MoS, MoPSW, and other officials from the ministry. This dashboard will transform the workings of various departments by improving well-coordinated real time information. This platform has been developed completely in-house under the guidance of Sudhanshu Pant, IAS, Secretary, MoPSW, in a span of less than 1.5 months. During his address Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The launch of Sagar Manthan dashboard is a positive development towards Digital India vision of our Prime Minister. It will have a significant impact on the overall performance of organizations’. In future, this dashboard would further be integrated with Input from CCTV camera, live streaming from drone, AI based Algorithm to map actual progress Digital Twin feature on board and Mobile App for easy access and usability by all stakeholder to increase the efficiency. The launch of ‘Sagar Manthan’ Dashboard is a development towards digitalisation and transparency in the maritime transport sector, and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed to supporting the growth of the sector in India.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)