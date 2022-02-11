MoPSW reviews ports’ initiatives under Gati Shakti

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today took a comprehensive review of initiatives taken by the various ports for facilitating Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Operational Efficiency Through Technology (OETT) to boost growth under PM Gati Shakti National Plan in presence of Union MoS Shantanu Thakur, Secretary Dr Sanjeev Ranjan and chairmen of all Major Ports.

PM GatiShakti – ‘National Master Plan’ aims to lay foundation for holistic infrastructure that will pave the path for integrated growth of the country’s economy. Urging the chairmen of all the Major Ports to put emphasis on promotion of Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission and skill development, the Union Minister said, “Integrated efforts which are being taken by ports and others will add speed to development works around the country. PM Gati Shakti will help the people, farmers, fishing community and strengthen India’s economy.”

During the review, Secretary Dr Sanjeev Ranjan spoke on multi-modal connectivity, highlighting the seven pillars of growth under PM Gati Shakti, Smart, Mega and Green Ports, EoDB and Maritime India Vision(MIV) 2030.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India’s premier container ports, has several ongoing projects which are aligned with the central government’s initiative of ‘Gati Shakti’. Emphasizing JNPT’s projects under Gati Shakti, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “JNPT’s projects such as Construction of coastal berth and additional liquid cargo jetty, port based SEZ will set a new benchmark in port-led industrialization. These projects promise access to global markets and strong multi-modal connectivity. Along with these initiatives, technological advancements undertaken at the port will further enhance the “Ease of Doing Business” and promote manufacturing and contribute to making JNPT, an ultimate port for the global trade.”

Gati Shakti – an important part of our Honorable PM’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision aims to ensure seamless connectivity, economic growth and delivery of good governance to the citizens. JNPT will play a vital role by working on the guidelines of the ministry, ensuring total transparency and Ease of Doing Business with novel technological initiatives.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:16 PM IST