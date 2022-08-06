MoP&NG Union Minister unveils commemorative publications & stamps of IndianOil Refineries

Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, released prestige publications on Diamond Jubilee milestone of IndianOil’s Guwahati Refinery & Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bongaigaon Refinery in presence of Rameswar Teli, Minister of State, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Ministry of Labour and Employment, SM Vaidya, Chairman and Ms Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil. The historic celebrations were also marked with release of My Stamps by the dignitaries. My Stamps have been issued by Indian Postal Department. Puri said that the historic milestones are a testament of IndianOil’s steadfast commitment to serve the nation.