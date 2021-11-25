MOIL bags 5 Five Star Rating Awards

MOIL a city based Schedule ‘A’ CPSE has recently bagged 5 Star Rating Award under Sustainability Development Framework (SDF) from Ministry of Mines in the 5th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals 2021. The event was organized in the country’s capital, New Delhi on 23rd November, 2021.

MOIL bagged 5 Five Star awards for its Kandri, Chikla, Dongribuzurg, Gumgaon and Munsar mines. MOIL CMD-M.P Chaudhari, Director Commercial and I/C Production & Planning-P.V.V Patnaik and Jt. GM-Mines Planning Rajesh Bhattacharya received this prestigious award at the hands of Honorable Union Minister of Coal & Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi.

5 Five Star Rating Status is not only a prestigious cap for the mine operators but it will also help in building confidence amongst various stakeholders and increase social acceptance and image building of mining identity amongst the common man.

MOIL CMD-Chaudhari expressed his happiness and congratulated MOIL team for this achievement.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:40 PM IST