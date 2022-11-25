Mock drill and disaster management training conducted by Civil Defence Orgn of South Western Railway

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Civil Defence Organization of South Western Railway organized training on Disaster Management in which 800 students of the SWR Women Welfare Organization English Medium High School, Gadag Road, Hubballi participated on November 22, 2022.

Various Activities related to First Aid, Fire Fighting, evacuation techniques, search and rescue operations to be carried out during natural disaster like earthquake situations were imparted to the students and staff by the volunteers of the organization. The training. was followed by a Mock Drill presentation on Disaster management by the school children on 22.11.2022 in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Vandana Srivastava, President SWR WWO, Executive members SWRWWO, ADGM & Dy. Controller of Civil Defence/SWR along with Principal & Head mistress of SWRWWO English Medium High School, Hubballi.

The Chief Guest appreciated the initiative taken by the SWR Civil Defence Organization in imparting the training & stated that it was very useful not only to the students but also to every individual.