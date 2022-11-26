Mock DRIL & Disaster Management Training for Railway Officers and Suprvisors by IRIDM

Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management (IRIDM) conducted a real time Mock Drill today at Hejjala near Bengaluru.

The Mock Drill was a part 5-day Advanced Training in Disaster Management for Officers and Staff of Indian Railways Organized from November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022, by IRIDM which was inaugurated by Shri.Sanjeev Kishore, General Manger, South Western Railway on 21.11.2022.

The event was conducted in association with South Western Railway, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Fire Services and Civil Defense.

IRIDM is Organizing Five Days Advanced Training Programme for Gazetted Officers of Middle Management cadre from Safety and Mechanical Branches with the help of National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), New Delhi. Simultaneously, Hands on Training for Non-Gazetted staff involved in Disaster management is also organized in association with NDRF, SDRF, Dept. of Fire & Emergency Services, Govt. of Karnataka and Civil Defence.

This first of its kind Advanced Training of very large scale is organized by IRIDM drawing Officers and Supervisory Officers from all over Railways.

All the Participants took part in today’s mock drill, simulating a situation with more than 100 Casualties/Injuries utilizing about 6 Condemned Coaches and also fire situation to create appreciation for synergies expected in Disaster Management among key players like Accident Relief Train (ART) Supervisors, Safety Counsellors, ART Staff and Crane Drivers involved in policy and implementation.