Mobility Show inaugurated by MMRDA, Metropolitan Commissioner, SVR Srinivas

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA inaugurated a three day Mobility Show on 16 November. The Mobility Show is held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon. Dignitaries who joined the inauguration included S.K. Nirmal, Director General (RD) and Special Secretary (Retd), Ministry of Road Transport & Highways; Sandeep Shandilya-IPS ADGP (Railways & Road Safety), Telangana State Police Department; and G. Janardan, IPS ADGP, PTRI, Madhya Pradesh Police.

This expo is being organized from November 16 to 18 at Hall No. 4, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The expo is in tune with the Government’s vision of strengthening all node of transport like – Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transportation, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure- and of providing safe mobility with the inclusion of technology.

