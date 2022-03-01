MNRE approves development of 400 mw solar park in Kinnaur by SJVN

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN today informed that SJVN has been allotted the development of 400 MW Solar Park in Upper Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. In principle approval has been accorded by Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India for development of this Solar Park under Mode-8 i.e Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks of its Solar Park Scheme.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that SJVN is the Solar Power Park Developer (SPPD) for all the Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Himachal Pradesh. He said that “Government of Himachal Pradesh had recommended to commission this Solar Park by SPPD of the State. Being the Nodal Agency for National Level Renewable Development for Himachal, SJVN has been entrusted with this responsibility by MNRE.”

Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Government of India and Government of Himachal Pradesh for giving this responsibility to the Company. He also thanked the officials of HIMURJA for conducting the preliminary Survey & Investigation for the Solar Park. SJVN is gearing up for preparation and submission of Detailed Project Report at the earliest in accordance with the timelines of the Solar Park Scheme.

Sharma further informed that SJVN is already preparing DPR for 880 MW Kaza Solar Park in Himachal Pradesh. The Company is committed to synchronize and commission both the Solar Parks in timely manner. This shall be done following the schedule of Power Grid Corporation of India for commissioning 400 KV Transmission Line to evacuate the generated power from Solar Parks in the area. Besides being eco-friendly, development of these Solar parks will usher in host of economic activities, community & infrastructural development and multiple direct & indirect employment opportunities to the locals.

Presently, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16400 MW and with this latest addition, the Renewable Energy portfolio is now 3054.5 MW. Recently at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from Non-Fossil Sources. Under his dynamic leadership, Government of India is focusing on the development of renewable sources especially solar energy. SJVN has also remodelled its vision in accordance to this and has upgraded its Shared Vision to 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040. Out of the targeted 25000 MW capacity addition by 2030, about 15000 MW shall to be from Solar Power Projects.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:13 PM IST