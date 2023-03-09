MIT-WPU: Applications Open for a Host of Industry-relevant, New-age Programmes

One of the most prevalent challenges facing the Indian higher education landscape is the gap between industry and academia, which has left several graduates underprepared for the real-time problem-solving requirements of the job market. Today, the industry is seeking technologically-savvy, innovative, and multidisciplinary leaders who can disrupt the business and research sectors with their new-age thinking.

In response to the much-needed industry demands, the revolutionary educational policy NEP (New Education Policy) 2020 was introduced. Unlocking new vistas for education in India, NEP 2020, when realized in its optimal form, is set to be the guiding force for advanced and innovative leaders of the future who are equipped with a multidisciplinary, industry-focused, and research-oriented approach. As a result, institutions in India have proudly begun to adopt futuristic curriculums with a new academic structure for both core and elective programs, as prescribed in NEP 2020.

MIT-WPU, one of the leading higher education institutions in India based in Pune, has strived to be at the forefront of offering the most cutting-edge learning experiences since its inception. With four decades of legacy in the higher education sector, the university aims to leverage this inflexion point in the country's education history towards grooming the next generation of avant-garde thinkers. MIT-WPU sees this as an opportune moment to realize the full potential of the dynamic and aspirational Indian youth.

Committed to bringing about a lasting impact in society via its soft power and cohort, MIT-WPU is inviting candidates for its AY 2023-24 admissions. Interested candidates can apply for over 150+ undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and Ph.D programmes offered through its 12 schools. The programmes offer industry insights across various fields including Engineering and Technology, Science, Management, Public Policy, Media, Pharmacy, Commerce, Design, Peace Studies, Law, Liberal Arts, and more.

Through its wide range of programmes, MIT-WPU aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia to nurture future leaders. Moreover, the candidates are closely groomed by the expert faculty members of the university, in conjunction with the industry leaders, who participate closely in mentoring candidates as well as in teaching and curriculum development carried out at the university. Candidates can initiate their application process by heading to - https://bit.ly/3EmlvoU. To apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, students must take the MIT-WPU CET for the respective courses.

Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President at MIT-WPU, said, “We are delighted to announce that applications are now being accepted for our undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs for the academic year 23-24. At MIT-WPU, we believe in providing a world-class education that prepares our students for success in their careers and their communities. Our admissions team is here to help you through the process and answer any questions you may have. We look forward to receiving your application and welcoming you to the MIT-WPU community."

MIT-WPU is known for its exceptional multidisciplinary approach to education - through well-researched methods, including experiential learning thereby offering a balanced academic experience for students - has made it to the list of one of the top private universities in India. In its effort to provide the best educational insights, the university has signed several MoUs and collaborated with industry leaders to further develop cooperation in the areas of education and research to advance scholarly pursuits. With partner organizations spanning across industries including IT, Engineering and Manufacturing, Automotives, Education, Design, HR, Consultancy and Entrepreneurship; students of MIT-WPU are provided with unmatched experiential learning opportunities.

Notable among industry collaborations and MOUS are the associations with renowned players such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Mercedes Benz India, Tata Technologies, Thermax Limited, Quorum Software formerly known as (Teito Oil and Gas), IBM India, Infosys, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and KPIT Technologies, among others. Leveraging this formidable industry network, the institute grooms the cohort to be industry-ready. Also, the industry-immersive pedagogy aside, the collaborations ensure an easy passage into internships and jobs at major conglomerates, leading the MIT-WPU candidates to heights of success in the professional world.

Moreover, the university, to fulfil its role as a catalyst for world-class ideas and innovation, has signed MOUs with several international universities of note, including Deakin University, Eastern Michigan University, John Hopkins University, University of Wisconsin, Macquarie University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Nottingham Trent University,

Through the Centre of Industry Academia Partnerships (CIAP) at MIT-WPU, students are offered a full suite of career services spanning placements, higher education, internships, entrepreneurship opportunities, and career guidance. With its deep-rooted industry connections, CIAP has facilitated the highest packages so far secured at CTCs of Rs. 44.14 L and Rs. 37.26 L- the highest on-campus placement offers. Regular recruiters at MIT-WPU include industry leaders such as Amazon, Reliance, Volkswagen, Amdocs, Barclays, TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz, and IBM amongst others.

With a rich legacy of 40 years in fostering world-class academic excellence and over 1,00,000+ alumni across the globe, MIT-WPU is one of the premier institutions of higher learning in India that offers over 150+ undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programmes. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support extended to its students. Spread over 65 acres, MIT-WPU is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. Over 18,000 students enrol every year for a multitude of courses, across its 12 Schools & 30+ academic departments.