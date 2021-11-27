MIT World Peace University organises Endowment Lecture Series – 2021

The Endowment Lecture Series organized by the World Peace Centre (Alandi), Pune of MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions and MIT World Peace University (Pune) every year from 24th to 30th November, was inaugurated today by Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh - Former Deputy Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir, Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, World Famous Computer Scientist & Chancellor, Nalanda University, Swami Narasimhananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kozhikode, Kerala, Dr. Shiv Bhushan Sharma - Founder Professor Emeritus at Akhand Vidyashram, Spiritual Scientist, Neuroscientist, Rahul V. Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT and MIT World Peace University, Dr. Mangesh T. Karad, President (Managing Committee), MAEER’s MIT, Pune, India, Dr. Sanjay Upadhye, Eminent Scholar and Thinker, and Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder President, MIT World Peace University, Pune, India who envisioned this series in 1996 to realise his abiding purpose and core belief that only the union of science and spirituality can bring peace and harmony in the world.

The Endowment Lecture Series witnessed invigorating sessions on the significance of implementing a value based universal education system globally, the union of science and spirituality, life teachings of religious scriptures, the future of Bharat in the global landscape as an emerging superpower, traditional Indian knowledge systems and National Education Policy, and many other sessions that focussed on inner engineering to promote inner peace leading to the eventual development of a holistic peace loving global society.

The Chief Guest of Honour, Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh - Former Deputy Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir, said "As our Prime Minister has given the concept of one sun, one earth, one cult, this is Vishwadoot, this is the matter of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam or India will become Vishwaguru through spiritual ideology."

Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, emphasised that “Technology, arts and the sciences are all there, they are the practical and pragmatic realities, but there are sublime realities that we are yet to understand.”

Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, said, “I am not a maker or a doer, you have your own life to know who is the maker, what is the purpose of life, where we have come from, where we have to go and what will be our contribution. Who plans and decides, I don't know but being an engineer we have been trying to think on these lines since 24th November 1996, when our 1st World Parliament of Science Religion & Philosophy happened.”

On 12th May 1998, UNESCO, Paris, bestowed the Founder of MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, with the UNESCO Chair for Human Rights, Democracy, Peace & Tolerance. This was in appreciation of promoting the ‘Value-Based Universal Education System' and spreading the message of peace based on an appropriate blending of Science, Religion, and Spirituality including Environmental Improvement and Pollution Control Projects. This institution is the first in India and only second in Asia – Pacific Region to have received the distinction of having a UNESCO Chair in this field.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:56 PM IST