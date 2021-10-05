MIT World Peace University organises 7th edition of the World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy

To make the virtual summit more symbolic on the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 117th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune commenced its 7th edition of the World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy online this year under the aegis of the world’s biggest dome, the World Peace Dome. With highly engaging sessions from the thought leaders, the mega event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of students and peace messengers from across the country. The presidential address of the inaugural ceremony was delivered by Dr. Meira Kumar, IFS, Former Speaker, Lok Sabha, Former Union Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Water Resources, Govt. of India.

Sharing her thoughts at the 7th World Parliament, Dr. Meira Kumar said, "The legacy that India has provided to the world is that we don't just tolerate other religions, we respect them."

Several eminent dignitaries also graced the inaugural session including the Chief Guest Sushil Kumar Shinde, Former Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Former Union Minister for Home Affairs & Power, Govt. of India, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Chief Guest of Honour Pramod Kumar, Minister for Sugarcane Industry, Minister for Law, Govt. of Bihar, UNESCO Chair Holder Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder & Chief Patron, MAEER’s MIT, Pune & President, MIT World Peace University, Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, IAS (Retd.), Chancellor, Central University of Gujarat, Former Finance and Revenue Secretary, Govt. of India, and Rajiv Mehrotra, Author, Honorary Managing Trustee/ Secretary, Foundation for Universal Responsibility of H. H. the Dalai Lama.

Sushil Kumar Shinde said, "सरकार किसी की भी हो, जवान और किसान ताकतवर होना चाहिए। जवान ताकतवर तो सीमा सुरक्षित और किसान ताकतवर तो लोग स्वस्थ।"

The online ceremony commenced in the august presence of Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, Padma Vibhushan, National Research Professor & Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai & President, Global Research Alliance, Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Padma Bhushan, Chancellor, Nalanda University, Eminent Computer Scientist, Father of PARAM Super Computer & Chairman, National Steering Committee (NSC) for Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), Rahul V. Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University & Chief Initiator, MIT School of Government, and Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President, MIT-ADTU along with other dignitaries.

ALSO READ MIT World Peace University hosts 11th edition of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:55 AM IST