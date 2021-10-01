MIT World Peace University hosts 11th edition of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad

After witnessing a massive presence of more than 15000 students it now turned to conclude the 11th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad organised by MIT School of Government and MIT World Peace University. The valedictory function was graced by the presence of Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, Former Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Law & Justice, Govt. of India and Former Chief Minister Karnataka. The session also witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries like Prakash Karat, Member Polit Bureau, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kumar Ketkar, Padma Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha & Former Mumbai Press Club and Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder President, MIT World Peace University presided over the function. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT World Peace University expressed his gratitude towards the dignitaries and the students who actively attended the six-day mega event.

