Miss Tamil Nadu 2023 from Simats Engineering

Niharika Madhavan, 1st Year Biotech Engineering student from SIMATS Engineering, has won the Miss Tamilnadu 2023 title and was awarded Miss Glamorous Look 2023 in the ‘Mr & Miss Grand Tamilnadu 2023.’

The glitzy Fashion Show co-presented by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences organised by the Saveetha College of Architecture and Design (SCAD) in collaboration with the Darlins Productions was held at MM Convention Centre, SIMATS City Campus.

70 young and aspiring talents from various professions, ages, and gender were shortlisted in the audition held previously for the finals to showcase their abilities.

Anukeerthy Vas, Miss India World 2018 was invited as the special guest in the presence of the honorable chancellor of SIMATS Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan. Participants were judged based on their Ramp walk style, attitude, personality, and confidence.