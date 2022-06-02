Miss Adline Castelino, Miss Diva 2020 visits CRPF Group Centre Langjing, Imphal

Miss Adline Mewis Quardros Castelino, Indian model and beauty pageants title holder of Miss Diva Universe 2020, Representative of Miss Universe 2020, 2022 with her team comprising Fashion Designer Kumarjit Laishram, Fashion Stylist Suraj, Models Sushna and Celena, visited CRPF Camp, Group Centre, Langjing, Imphal (Manipur) on May 26, 2022 Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IGP, Manipur & Nagaland Sector welcomed her and her team and introduced them to the sacrificial Saga and various types of duties performed by CRPF in toughest circumstances.

During the short visit, she and her team showed a lot of interest and curiosity in the activities of CRPF and interactions with Jawans. She was surprised to meet the International/ National repute players employed and serving in CRPF. CRPF women personnel, in particular, interacted and told their experiences as uniformed member of the force and the pride it has brought to them and their family members and how it has led to women empowerment.

Miss Adline appreciated the work of CRPF and assured to promote the exemplary work of CRPF through her Social Media handles and her speeches at relevant platforms. She thanked Mr. L. Lhoujem, CO, 143 Bn and Mr. Agrawal, IG, M&M Sector for curating her visit at a short notice.

On the occasion, Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, DIG, Madan Kumar, DIG, A.N. Roy, DIG (CH), felicitated the Diva and her team in a traditional manner by presenting shawl and CRPF memento.

All Jawans and other ranks also expressed their happiness and joy to have among them celebrities and Miss Diva Universe 2020 in their midst.