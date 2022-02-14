Minor girl rescued and reunited with parents by CR ticket checking Staff of Mumbai Division of Central Railway

Ticket checking staff of Mumbai Division of Central Railway have rescued one runaway girl child from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus platform and reunited with their parents.

Atul Datar, Chief Ticket Inspector of Special squad detected a minor girl without ticket during ticket checking on 8.2.2022 at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. After having a pleasant conversation with her it was revealed that she had run away from her home at Ahmedabad.

Ticket Checking staff handled the situation carefully and promptly contacted her parents and also informed the Commercial control. Later she was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in the presence of Abhay Kamble, Chief Ticket Inspector, Main Line Special Squad of Mumbai Division.

This work done by Ticket checking staff is very commendable and the parents of the child were very much thankful to the Central Railway.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:19 AM IST