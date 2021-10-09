Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas organizes Webinar on Ease of Living

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) organised a webinar on 'Ease of Living' as a part of webinar series on Good Governance. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to Government of India was the chief guest of the event while Tarun Kapoor, Secretary MoPNG, delivered the welcome address.

Setting the tone for the webinar, Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, MoP&NG enumerated the policy changes in the fuel retailing and LPG distribution that have ensured easy energy access to various strata of society. He said, “We have introduced various initiatives such as PAHAL, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, LPG portability, to name a few. We also periodically review the processes for getting a new LPG connection or a refill and introduce digital solutions accordingly. Similarly, at Retail Outlets, a customer can avail a fuel of their choice – be it CNG, EV charging or bio-fuel.”

