Ministry of Heavy Industry sets up 4 Common Engineering and Facilitation Centres

The Ministry of Heavy Industry, under the national initiative of SAMARTH UDYOG has established four Common Engineering and Facilitation Centre's (CEFC) with the specific mandate of demystifying, educating, simulating and testing all forms of smart manufacturing technologies. The Centre for Industry 4.0 (C4i4) Lab located in the Pune University campus at SPPU Research Park foundation is working with manufacturing organizations to help them adopt smart technologies.

Noted Indian scientist Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog visited the experience centre of C4i4 Lab on 12th July’22. He was accompanied by Prashant Srinivasan. Industrialist Rahul Kirloskar, Rajendra Deshpande, Krishna Bhojkar, Dr. Arvind Shaligram, CEO SPPU Research Park foundation and Dattatraya Navalgundkar, Director C4i4 Lab were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Saraswat said that automation technologies and analytics capabilities should reach small & medium scale enterprises and that with significantly change the manufacturing sector. He also emphasized on developing cost-effective solutions considering Indian conditions. He also stressed on the need for data driven decision making. He complimented skill development program of C4i4 lab.