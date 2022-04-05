Minister Of State For Railways Danve Says Indian Railways Continued Supply Of Essential Goods During Covid-19

Raosaheb Patil Danve- Minister of State for Railways said that the Union Govt. ensured to continue the supply chain of essential goods including agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc during the tough times of COVID-19. He further mentioned that Indian Railways ensured that food was distributed in all states and there was no lack of agricultural produce. He also said that during the difficult times of Coronavirus Pandemic nobody died of starvation.

Danve was speaking as the Guest of Honour at the India Gem & Jewellery Show at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:02 PM IST