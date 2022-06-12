Minister of State for Finance inaugurates workshop on ‘Corporate Social Responsibility with special focus on Aspirational Districts’

The workshop on "Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with Special focus on Aspirational Districts" was organised in partnership with FICCI. Over 200 participants from NITI Aayog, civil society organizations, representatives of Aspirational Districts and other CPSEs Nodal Officers for CSR implementation attended the workshop. The theme for FY 2022-23 to undertake CSR activities by all CPSEs is "Health and Nutrition".

Business success depends on the value created in the society, said Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance, Government of India, at the workshop on "Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with Special focus on Aspirational Districts", organised during AKAM Iconic Week.

In his virtual address, Dr. Karad added, "Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested to work, particularly in health, nutrition, tourism, skill development and environment". He also informed that Rs. 4200 crore average annual CSR spend is undertaken by CPSEs over the last four years.

The AKAM Mega Show Exhibition on 'Contribution of CPSEs to Nation-Building' is also being organised from 09 – 12 June 2022 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) to celebrate 75 years of independence. In the exhibition, 75 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) are showcasing their exhibits on their contributions towards nation building.