Minister of Railways Vaishnaw flags off inaugural run of Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, flagged off the inaugural run of the Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express (through video link) at 20.10 hrs from Pune on May 30, 2023 in the august presence of PP Chaudhary, MP, Pali Rajasthan, and Jora Ram Kumavat, MLA, Sumerpur, Pali, Rajasthan. Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central, presented welcome speech, Indu Dubey Divisional Railway, Pune, gave the vote of thanks. The 01147 inaugural service left from Pune at 20.10 hrs and will arrive in Bikaner at 20.45 hrs next day. The regular service of the train will be as follows:

Train no 20476 Weekly special will leave Pune every Tuesday at 20.10 hrs with effect from 06.6.2023 and arrive in Bikaner at 20.45 hrs next day.

Train no 20475 Weekly special will leave Bikaner every Monday at 07.10 hrs with effect from 05.6.2023 and arrive Pune at 07.35 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Marwar Jn, Pali, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha

Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper class, 4 General Second class and 2 Luggage cum Guard Brake Vans.

Benefits:

Bikaner station on North Western Railway is a major tourist centre, well connected to the National Capital New Delhi, State Capital Jaipur and other major Indian cities. It houses the National Research Centre on Camels, Camel Museum and is host to the Annual International Camel Festival held in January.

Pune station on Central Railway is a cultural, historical and education centre, well connected to Mumbai and other major cities, It is one of the largest IT hubs in Asia housing headquarters of several multi-national companies.

This train will provide direct connectivity between Maharashtra and Rajasthan, connecting major cities and towns like Kalyan, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Jodhpur.

It will greatly benefit, tourists, students and businessmen