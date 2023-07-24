Minister of Railways congratulates Shaina NC and her team and Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of Byculla station to its original Architectural glory

Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology met Ms Shaina NC and congratulated her team and Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of Byculla station to its original architectural glory and winning the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award of Merit for Heritage Restoration & Conservation.

Byculla Railway station, the 169 years old railway station of Central Railway, which was commissioned in the year 1853, has been restored its heritage architectural glory and has bagged the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award of Merit for cultural heritage restoration and conservation.

In July, 2019 a huge project to restore the ancient heritage architecture of Byculla Railway station, one of India’s oldest stations began. This project had been initiated in coordination with Railways by Ms Shaina NC Trustee, I Love Mumbai, in loving memory of her father Ex Sheriff of Mumbai and Founder of I Love Mumbai and Giants International, late Padmashree Nana Chudasama with the support of Bajaj Trust Groups, and Abha Narain Lambah Associates, as their CSR initiative. Mrs Minal Bajaj and Mr Niraj Bajaj of Bajaj Group and Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation funded this huge restoration project of over Rs.4 crore. Heritage Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah graciously consented to do the project pro- bono as their CSR initiative in honour of the city of Mumbai.

The task of the entire planning and execution was completed and Byculla Railway Station was restored to its original, ancient, heritage architecture with excellence on 29.4.2022 at the hands of Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Government of India. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Smt. Shaina NC, Trustee, I LOVE MUMBAI, Smt. Minal Bajaj and Niraj Bajaj of Bajaj Group and Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Heritage Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah, Anil Kumar Lahoti, presently Chairman & CEO, Railway Board( then General Manager Central Railway), Principal Head of Departments and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present.

The following works were undertaken

• Beautification of the main entry/façade of platform number 1 – restoration, lighting, etc.

• Improved and restored exit passage of platform number 1 -(Dadar end)

• Garden area facing the façade restored and beautified

• Restoration of all walls, grills, FOBs

• Renovation of toilets for general and Divyangjan

• Upgradation/beautification of water huts – two each on all platforms

• Restoration and upgradation of benches

• LED lighting at station in heritage scheme

• Repainting and beautification of FOBs

• Heritage wing roof restoration

• Separate ladies toilet and regulation/restoration of façade of offices/stores along concourse.

Today Byculla station stands proudly as a symbol of history and heritage and at the same time a station with most modern amenities.

