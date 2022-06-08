Minister Of Railways conducts inspection & reviewed the progress of high speed rail station at Surat

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology visited the site for Surat High Speed Rail (HSR) station on 6th June, 2022 and reviewed the progress of Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. Vaishnaw also visited the Casting Yards located at Surat & Navsari and inspected the launching of Segmental Lifting of Full Span Box Girder over piers using Launching Gantry. He was accompanied by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways & Textiles and other senior railway officials of Western Railway & National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site location for the upcoming Surat High Speed Rail (HSR) station and also inspected the Casting Yards at Surat & Navsari. He was apprised by NHSRCL officials regarding various developments & progress undertaken in the project. Thereafter, Hon’ ble MR interacted with the labourers & workers at the project sites and enquired about their well – being. He appreciated their efforts & motivated them to work towards the nation building process. Later, Vaishnaw interacted with representatives from media and informed them about the status of the Bullet Train. MR stated that the inner casing for casting were procured from abroad for detailed study of technical know-how in the field of casting and now Railways have indigenously developed a better & an advanced technology, which are being made at Surat. He stated that this project has generated massive employment opportunities with more than 1 lakh jobs been created. He further mentioned that Indian Railways is moving ahead with PM’s vision of Capital Investment based Growth strategy. Giving details about the project, he informed that till now, piers have been constructed in more than 61 km. Also, work is being carried out simultaneously on stretch of 160 /170 km. Every month, more than 10 – 12 km of piers are being constructed, including bridges on rivers. It is planned to initially commence the Bullet train operations between Surat & Billimora by the year 2026 and the works for the same are going at a rapid pace to meet the target date. He concluded by stating that various landmark initiatives such as the station redevelopment work, Vande Bharat trains, Bullet trains & Kavach technology are being introduced to provide enhanced services to our passengers & to transform IR into a world class railway.