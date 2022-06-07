Minister Of Railways conducts inspection of Mumbai Central Station

Ashwini Vaishnaw – Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology visited Mumbai Central station on 5th June, 2022. Vaishnaw also visited the Unified Command & Control Centre (UCCC) at Divisional Railway Manager’s office, Mumbai Central & reviewed its functioning. He was accompanied by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway; Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-charge), Western Railway, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and other senior railway officials of WR.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Train Management System (TMS) as well as the Unified Command & Control Centre (UCCC) thoroughly and appreciated the advanced technology. He commended the functioning of the UCCC which enables easy data collection, data monitoring and helps in taking real time decisions, improving safety and resource optimization. Thereafter, Vaishnaw interacted with the young railway officials and motivated them to take up challenges & work forward with a vision towards the brighter future of Railways. MR shared his vision of ‘Empowerment of Divisions’ with the railway officers and asked them to share their views about Gati Shakti. He also encouraged them to lead Indian Railways to new pinnacles & transform IR into a world class railway.

Later, MR conducted inspection of Mumbai Central station. He visited the Waiting Room and interacted with passengers and took feedback regarding cleanliness, punctuality, train services, etc. MR was pleased to receive the positive feedback from them. MR visited one of the vendor stalls and enquired about digital payment facility. Vaishnaw also interacted with Sahayaks (coolies) at Mumbai Central station. Then he inspected the POD concept Retiring Rooms located at Mumbai Central. Further, Vaishnaw visited Ticket Checking staff’s office, wherein, DRM apprised him that Mumbai Central Division has achieved Rs. 12.24 crore as fine in the month of May, which is the highest ever ticket checking and is also the highest in IR. Thereafter, MR proceeded to the Inspection Car for conducting window trailing inspection upto Surat.