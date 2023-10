Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin met with the United States Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues Julie Turner on the morning of October 16. Special Envoy Turner’s visit from October 16th to 18th marks her first official engagement since her appointment. During this meeting, Foreign Minister Park exchanged views with her on the ROK-U.S. cooperation on the North Korean human rights issue.

