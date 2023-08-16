Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Releases Rendition of National Anthem and Inspirational Video 'Jaya Hey'

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, the Honorable Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri Ji, released a rendition of India’s National Anthem featuring sportspeople who have brought glory to India across various sporting disciplines and have been supported by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil).

The Union Minister also unveiled an inspirational music video titled 'Jaya Hey!', a creative expression that signifies our country's entry into an era where the principle of 'Nation First and First Always' is practiced daily by everyone, resulting in all-around Progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Puri ji stated, “Sports in India is an emotion and nurturing the sporting talent of India is in line with taking the nation ahead on the global stage. In the sporting arena it is not victory or loss that counts, it is the spirit of sports and the sportsmanship that brings cheer to the Nation. On this auspicious day, the sports anthem launched by IndianOil re-energises the nation’s passion towards sports. The support rendered by IndianOil to myriad sports including para-athletics is commendable and in line with keeping the ‘Nation First, Always First’.

During the unveiling of the National Anthem rendition and IndianOil's Sports Theme Song, Chairman IndianOil, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya eloquently conveyed the organization's commitment to these endeavors. “Today, as the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India emphasized the importance of women's empowerment and the training of para-athletes, I am delighted to highlight the remarkable contributions of IndianOil to the nation's sports landscape. IndianOil has played a pivotal role in fostering inclusivity and diversity in sports through a series of significant endeavors. A noteworthy accomplishment is the establishment of the pioneering Corporate Women's Hockey Team, underscoring their unwavering dedication to promoting women's sports. Additionally, IndianOil's recent support for para-athletes via the 'Road to Paralympics 2024' initiative is truly commendable. This special program is designed to provide comprehensive backing to para-athletes on their journey to the Asian and Paralympic Games, with the ultimate aim of securing honour and acclaim for the country.”

'Jaya Hey' has been creatively interpreted across different stages in an athlete's life:

'Jaya Hey' – Determination

'Jaya Hey' – Inspiration

'Jaya Hey' – Cry for Victory

'Jaya Hey' – Victory in Sport

'Jaya Hey' – Victory for India

This effort aims to showcase every Indian sportsperson who strives for excellence during their youth and achieves unprecedented feats. Examples include Chess Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa and former Olympian Pullela Gopichand, among many others.

An energetic soundscape has been meticulously crafted using body music with Indian musical sensibilities. This track effectively builds and expresses inner energy through body energy, which is palpable. The video beautifully captures the profound dedication and commitment these athletes hold for their sport and, above all, their unwavering resolve and tireless pursuit to elevate India's stature on the global sports stage.

IndianOil takes immense pride in playing a nurturing role, ensuring these athletes receive the support they require to succeed. Encouraging all sports and champions from the past, present, and future is the core mission of IndianOil. This contribution significantly contributes to nation-building, as sports unite souls.

This initiative has the potential to inspire all Indians, and it is hoped that 'Jaya Hey' will motivate every Indian to contribute towards our great nation, making the motto of our Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji – "Nation First and First Always" – a reality!

