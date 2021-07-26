Micro-tunneling work at Sandhurst Road station completed successfully

One of the longest micro-tunneling work under the railway tracks for a length of 415 meter at Sandhurst Road railway station completed successfully in all respects for preventing water logging at Sandhurst Road station.

The work involved construction of 7 pits for facilitating micro tunneling work. Execution of work was carried out by the Engineering branch of Mumbai Division in coordination with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and completed successfully in 4 months time despite the challenges like:

Passing of micro tunneling alignment below sheds, eight RCC pit lines, 1.5 meter dia RCC pipe of MCGM storm water drain, rail pieces in front of micro tunneling machine in yard area, frequent changing of strata like loose marshy soil, weathered rock to hard rock, etc.

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway has given a cash award of Rs.25,000/- to Mumbai Division for successful completion of this work.