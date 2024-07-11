MET Institute hosts IT Colloquium

MET Institute successfully hosted an inspiring and enlightening IT Colloquium on July 6, 2024. The event brought together industry experts, academicians, and students to explore the latest trends and advancements in the field of Information Technology.

The event commenced with the auspicious Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of the Goddess of Knowledge for an enlightening and fruitful day. The welcome address by trustee Pankaj Bhujbal emphasized the importance of staying abreast of technological advancements and to leverage such platforms for continuous learning and innovation. The theme of the colloquium was set by Dr. Abhijit Banubakode - Principal ICS at MET Institute.

Reshma Qureshi - Head, Digital Enablement (Ideation to Revenue Value Chain) at TCS was the Keynote Speaker who shared her invaluable insights on IT transitions and Evolution.

Next was the panel discussion with the theme "Evolving trends and Expectations in the IT Industry", The panelists, Davinder Singh - Chief Placement Officer CDAC Mumbai Region, Prof. Omprakash Mandge - Course Coordinator at MET ICS and MET ISDR, Krupesh Parmar - Intelliza Solutions, Dr. Ashish Hanttangadi - Professor at Alkesh Dinesh Mody College, Dixson Almeida - Consultant at Securetech Solutions, Dr. Seema Purohit - Professor Emeritus at B.K. Birla College and Pankaj Tayade - Leader at IIBA provided diverse viewpoints and sparked meaningful conversations.

The event was also graced by Dr Neil Sequeira for an interactive session for all our industry delegates on Happiness Psychology. He made a significant contribution to help us understand how psychological principles can be applied to enhance our daily lives.

This was followed by Vote of thanks by very own Dr. Jyotsna Munshi - Deputy Director Corporate Relations Department.