Menu Lahoti, President CRWWO witnesses cultural evening by Railway artists

Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) witnessed & later participated in a Cultural Programme organised at Byculla on 29.07.2022 in which various cultural activities were carried out. Artists from Headquarters and Mumbai Division office participated in the programme. She also witnessed and participated in Teej function organised on this occasion. Niti Singh, Vice President, Tanuja Pankaj, General Secretary, Divya Sharma Treasurer and other members of CRWWO were also present on this occasion.

In the month of July 2022, Menu Lahoti, President CRWWO also inaugurated Meri Pathshala, a school for children of contract labourers and distributed books, pen and pencils to 40 children in Wadi Bunder and She also interacted with the school children of contract labourers and counselled them to study better for their future.

In the month of June 2022, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organization (CRWWO) also distributed the eco-friendly, sanitary napkins free of cost to the needy women Contract labourers. This was part of the “Dastak” initiated by the Railway Board to create awareness about Women’s personal hygiene.