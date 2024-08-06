Melodious Festival at Mahim's Saraswati Mandir High School

On the occasion of the platinum jubilee celebration of Saraswati Mandir High School in Mahim, a musical event named "Sur Sargam" was organized on Friday, 2nd August 2024, as part of the Sharadotsav. A total of 117 young singers from various schools in Mumbai participated in the event. The singing competition, organized in a highly disciplined manner, saw the young participants present their songs in a melodious manner.

The competition was held in three groups, with the first-place winner in each group receiving a prize of ₹5000, the second-place winner receiving ₹3000, and the third-place winner receiving ₹2000. Eight artists from each group selected in the preliminary round have been chosen to participate in the final round, which will take place on Thursday, 8th August 2024.

Saraswati Mandir Education Society, with the cooperation of Raghuleela Enterprises, successfully conducted this competition. The event was judged by renowned singer Ketaki Bhave Joshi, along with Srushti Kulkarni, Somesh Narvekar, Hanumant Rawde, Nachiket Desai, and Shrirang Bhave. Many schools praised Saraswati Mandir Education Society for providing a platform for budding singers through this Sharadotsav competition.