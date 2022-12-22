Mega Christmas celebrations 2022 in Karunya Deemed University

The joyous Christmas celebrations commenced by erecting a 36-feet tall Christmas tree in the Karunya Deemed University campus, decorated aesthetically by the students and staff and brightly lit to showcase the University’s 36 years of excellence in higher education. The tech-savvy mind of Karunyans created an Augmented Reality filter that sets up a Christmas tree anywhere in workplaces. The University ushered in the season of Christmas with an impressive Thanksgiving Event involving a 100 Voice Choir and a Megaplay 22 contemplative program chock-full of mind-blowing performances. Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, the chancellor, delivered a heartfelt Christmas message.

