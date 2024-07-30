Medical Evacuation Of Critically Injured Crew By Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully evacuated critically injured patient from LPG tanker Limra (Flag: Panama) and brought to Kochi at 1942 hrs on 28 Jul 24. The patient was shifted to Aster Medcity Hospital for further medical treatment.

On 28 Jul 2024, at approximately 1620 hrs, the ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, received a distress alert from the LPG tanker Limra reporting major fire in engine room. The incident occurred at around 1453 hrs resulting in total power and propulsion failure, prompting the crew to raise a distress alarm. The vessel was en route from Chittagong, Bangladesh, to Khor Fakkan, UAE, with 21 crew members includes 18 Indian nationals, 1 Ukrainian, 1 Sri Lankan, and 1 Pakistani national.

The crew successfully contained the fire; however, a 36-year-old Sri Lankan national, was found missing during the firefighting efforts. On locating the crew member his vitals were found to be critical. The crew administered basic aid and requested urgent medical evacuation.

The ICG promptly activated the Search and Rescue mechanism and immediately dispatched. ICG Ship Abhinav for SAR assistance. Additionally, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) equipped for medical emergencies was launched from Kochi at 1800 hrs approx.

The patient was evacuated and brought to Kochi at around 1942 hrs and transported to Aster Medcity Hospital. Despite all efforts, the patient succumbed to his injuries.