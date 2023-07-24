Medical evacuation of ailing Indian crew from MT Global Star 110 NM from Kochi

At about 0857 hrs on 23 Jul 23, Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), Mumbai, ICG received a request from MRCC Rome, Italy regarding severe medical condition of 37 Yrs old crew reported to be suffering from High BP/ Stroke ex-Panama flagged vessel MT Global Star which was on her voyage from Khorfakkan, UAE to Colombo and was anchored 110 nautical miles from Kochi in Arabian Sea due to machinery failure. Considering the critical status of the patient Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh on area patrol was diverted immediately for medical evacuation of the patient. However, due to strong winds and rough seas in prevailing weather conditions disembarkation of patient could not be undertaken. Thereafter, in view of the distance and weather conditions, Indian Coast Guard Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched on 24 Jul 23 morning which successfully evacuated the patient at distance of 110 NM from Kochi braving gusty winds and rough weather in the Arabian Sea. The patient was thereafter handed over to the local agent for further medical management ashore at Ernakulam.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)