MDL observes Vigilance Awareness Week -2021

Vigilance Awareness Week 2021 was observed in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) from 26 Oct ’21 to 01 Nov ’21. VAdm Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, MDL inaugurated the Vigilance Awareness Week-2021 on 26 Oct ’21 by administering the Integrity pledge to Senior Executives of MDL. He also released the In-house Vigilance journal SUCHARITA-Vol. XXIV. CMD & Mahesh Chandra, Chief Vigilance Officer, MDL addressed the MDL personnel and threw light on the current year’s theme of “Independent India @75: Self-Reliance with Integrity”.

CVO and his team organized number of events such as Training sessions on Preventive Vigilance, Skit on Self-Reliance with Integrity, Online Quiz, Essay writing, Slogan writing and Poster competition for MDL employees during the week.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:39 PM IST