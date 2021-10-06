MDL distributes ex-gratia of Rs. 82 lakh to kin of its 13 deceased employees

In a bid to pay homage to the deceased employees who died due to COVID, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) distributed ex-gratia of around Rs. 82 lakh to the kin of its 13 deceased employees on 01 Oct 21 at Sagaraika Auditorium, MDL. Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director and Sanjeev Singhal, Director (Finance), MDL handed over the cheques to the family members of the deceased employees.

During the program, CMD and D (F) paid tribute to the late employees whom we lost during both the waves of Covid-19 pandemic, and also expressed their solidarity and support towards the family-members of deceased employees in all their future endeavours. The program marked the presence of family members of deceased employees, other senior executives and members of bargaining council of MDL.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:55 AM IST