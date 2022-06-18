MD, NHPC addresses The Economic Times Energy Leadership Summit 2022

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC was invited to deliver a Special Speech in the ET Energy Leadership Summit 2022 held at New Delhi on 16th June 2022. The event was inaugurated by R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy and was also attended by Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and His Excellency, André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, Brazilian Ambassador to India and several distinguished guests from the Energy sector.

CMD, NHPC spoke about the critical need for hydropower for grid stability to balance the planned large scale capacity addition of solar and wind power which is intermittent in nature. He spoke at length about the importance of hydro, challenges faced by the sector, immense benefits provided by it, the recent measures taken by the government to promote hydro power and NHPC’s plans for capacity addition. The speech drew huge praise and applause from the audience.