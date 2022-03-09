MCX-IPF COMQUEST 2022 sees participation from more than 5,000 students across India

MCX Investor Protection Fund (MCX-IPF) organised COMQUEST 2022 – the fourth edition of national level Commodity Market Educational quiz towards generating awareness and foster interest on commodity markets among the student community. This year’s competition saw participation from more than 220 institutes & more than 5,000 students across India. There were three rounds held over last one month in COMQUEST & winners in the finale were felicitated with medals & trophies.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:30 PM IST