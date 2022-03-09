e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

MCX-IPF COMQUEST 2022 sees participation from more than 5,000 students across India

FPJ Bureau
Naimish Trivedi/MCX/Corporate Communications

Naimish Trivedi/MCX/Corporate Communications

Advertisement

MCX Investor Protection Fund (MCX-IPF) organised COMQUEST 2022 – the fourth edition of national level Commodity Market Educational quiz towards generating awareness and foster interest on commodity markets among the student community. This year’s competition saw participation from more than 220 institutes & more than 5,000 students across India. There were three rounds held over last one month in COMQUEST & winners in the finale were felicitated with medals & trophies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:30 PM IST