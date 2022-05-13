Mazagon Dock hands over interim dividend of Rs 121.47 cr to GOI

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited paid interim dividend of Rs. 121.47 crores to the Govt. of India for the financial year 2021-22. Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director along with Sanjeev Singhal, Director (Finance), MDL handed over the cheque to the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh in presence of Dr. Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary, Mr Surendra Yadav, Joint Secretary, Naval Systems (Defence Production) and Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) on 29th April 2022. With this MDL has paid a total dividend of Rs. 152.78 cores to the Govt. of India during the financial year 2021-22 including final dividend of Rs. 31.31 crores for the financial year 2020-21.

Company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 143.20 crores @ 71.00 % of equity capital for FY 2021-22, Govt. of India share being 84.83%.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:14 PM IST