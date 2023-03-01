“Mathru Devo Bhava” celebration – ARMIET College

A very unique way to celebrate Annual Day of College. Every college / University celebrates its Annual Day with Vigor and Zeal. We, at Alamuri Ratnamala Institute of Engineering and Technology (ARMIET) is celebrating this day in a unique way. On 23rd Feb every year, this being the birthday of the mother of Founder Chairman Dr.Lavendra S. Bothra the event is been celebrated as “Mathru Devo Bhava” Keeping the culture of college, Annual Day is celebrated with felicitation of Toppers and Cultural programs by the Students.

The basic purpose of this day is to make students realize the importance of a mother and her unconditional contribution to her child for their whole life. This event will inculcate values in each student’s heart and tribute to their Mothers. This day will be remembered by each and every student as a benchmark of respect, contribution and understanding of Mothers.

Mother’s Day is one occasion where we can show respect to Motherhood. Keeping this in mind, Alamuri Ratnamala Institute of Engineering and Technology has taken the opportunity to honor every mother present on this occasion. The whole event “MATHRU DEVO BHAVA” revolves around the theme “Mother”. The main aim is to honor mothers, dedicate the day to them and make them feel that they are the most special people in this world. The event was attended by 1500 students with their Mothers.

“Mathru Devo Bhava” event was a full-day function being celebrated at Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, P.K.Road Mulund West in the presence of highly respected dignitaries Mrs. Sulochana T Padwal with her son Pravin Padwal, IPS, Joint Commissioner (Traffic),

Mrs. Kusum M. Shawwith her son Souraabh M. Shaw Industrialist M. D. of MAKS Group Alumni of Harvard Business School and IIM-Ahmedabad, Mrs. Sonali Behere with her daughter Mrs. Prarthana Behere, Film & Television Actress (Hindi &Marathi). The Function will be presided over by Mrs. Lata Arun Bongirwar.

Remarkable Stand-up comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has graced the occasion and entertained the mothers made a mark with his humorous voice. followed by the Felicitation of Topper Students, done by their mothers, followed by Cultural Programs - Solo Dance, Group Dance , Drama to add a flavor to the event other celebrities Abhijeet Kosambi – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Zee Marathi Winner, Rahul Ingle, Stand-up Comedian. Raviraj Kande “Ved” Movie Actor interacted with mothers, (IGT) India’s Got Talent Winner Manuraj Singh Rajput played a musical flute during the event, has been appreciated and loved by all the mothers. It was a day that will be remembered lifelong by students and mothers as they take great memories of the day in their hearts.