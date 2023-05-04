Maritime advance boarding officers course by USMTT between May 1-12 for Coast Guard Officers

A Maritime Advanced Boarding Officers Course by United States Mobile Training Team (USMTT) of US Coast Guard is scheduled from May 1–12, 23 at Coast Guard Air Station Chennai for Junior Level Officers of the Indian Coast Guard. The course will comprise of Theory (Class room Instructions) and Practical (Boarding Operations onboard ICG Ships & Fishing Vessels). The USMTT consists of 3 Instructors and will cover Boarding Procedures, Counter Smuggling and drug identifications, Human trafficking & Alien Migration & Radiation Threat Awareness. 24 ICG Officers, who have been drawn from all 5 Regional Commands of Indian Coast Guard will undergo the training.

The transitional dynamics of today’s world, coupled with existing threats, reinforces the need to ensure security on the high seas as well as coastal areas. One of the primary roles of the Coast Guard ships during operational deployments in recent years has been maritime interdiction operation, which involves the surveillance, interception and, if necessary, boarding of commercial vessels, fishing vessels including trawlers or dhows and at times yachts to ensure compliance with national regulations inforce. The entails the Maritime Security Agencies to use effective techniques to board these vessels.

Indian Coast Guard ensures exhaustive training of all personnel detailed for boarding team, which includes various aspect of boarding procedures personal conditioning, weapons proficiency, and most importantly, safety. The course by USMTT, aims to provide value addition skills, techniques and knowledge essential for safe and precise boarding operations to the young Officers.