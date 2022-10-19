Marathwada’s first ever Vesicoscopic re-implantation for VUR performed

Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, a multi-disciplinary hospital in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has become the first hospital in the Marathwada region to perform a Vesicoscopic re-implantation for Vesicoureteral Reflux (VUR) on a 3-year-old child.

VUR is a condition in which urine flows backward from the bladder to one or both ureters and sometimes even to the kidneys. Urinary Tract Infection is a very common condition in pediatric patients, affecting up to 2% of children in their first year of life. In addition to this, on average 30-40% of children with their first UTI occurrence have associated VUR. As per the study, this relationship is stronger in infants and lesser in newborns and continent children.

The team of doctors led by Dr. Pinakin Pujari, a paediatric surgeon, under the supervision of Dr VVS Chandrasekharam, a gold-medallist in paediatric surgery from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after evaluating the condition of the child, decided to go for a ureteric re-implantation and successfully carried out a challenging surgical treatment. Though this procedure is usually successful, there are chances, owing to some technical considerations or bladder/ureteral abnormalities that the surgery could go wrong. “Under Dr Chandrasekharam’s supervision, we have successfully carried out this surgical treatment and the child’s condition is now stable. Doctors at Hedgewar Hospital feel honoured to get a chance to work alongside Dr Chandrasekharam, said Dr Pinakin Pujari.

Dr. Anant Pandhare, Medical Director - Dr Hedgewar Hospital, BAVP said, “This case was particularly challenging for us as the condition of the child was very critical. However, with precise clinical judgment and the help of state-of-the-art facilities available at Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, we carried out the surgery successfully. This has set things in motion and we are ready to widen our horizons and handle such complicated surgical treatments in the future.”

